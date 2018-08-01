Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tour Dates
-
Grand Rapids, MI
West Michigan Women’s Magazine Event
-
Nantucket, MA
Cisco Brewers
-
Coral Gables, FL
Books & Books
-
West Palm Beach, FL
Barnes & Noble
-
Tampa, FL
Oxford Exchange
-
Winter Park, FL
Writer's Block w/ Quantum Leap Winery
-
Dallas, TX
Half Price Books
-
Towson, MD
Baltimore Public Library
-
St. Louis, MO
Left Bank Books at St. Louis Public Library
-
Houston, TX
Blue Willow Bookstore
-
Houston, TX
Conversations from a Page
-
Providence, RI
Reading with Robin