Tour Dates

  • Grand Rapids, MI

    West Michigan Women’s Magazine Event

  • Nantucket, MA

    Cisco Brewers

  • Coral Gables, FL

    Books & Books

  • West Palm Beach, FL

    Barnes & Noble

  • Tampa, FL

    Oxford Exchange

  • Winter Park, FL

    Writer's Block w/ Quantum Leap Winery

  • Dallas, TX

    Half Price Books

  • Towson, MD

    Baltimore Public Library

  • St. Louis, MO

    Left Bank Books at St. Louis Public Library

  • Houston, TX

    Blue Willow Bookstore

  • Houston, TX

    Conversations from a Page

  • Providence, RI

    Reading with Robin